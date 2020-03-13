Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.51. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $98.39 and a 52 week high of $156.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Wix.Com by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,253 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wix.Com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,588,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,842,000 after acquiring an additional 101,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wix.Com by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after acquiring an additional 84,294 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Wix.Com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,772,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wix.Com by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,681,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,734,000 after acquiring an additional 206,287 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

