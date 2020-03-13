Short Interest in ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Declines By 28.7%

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 13th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ZK International Group stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ZK International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

