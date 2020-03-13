ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Given a C$1.10 Price Target at Pi Financial

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) has been assigned a C$1.10 price objective by research analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of PFM opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.69. ProntoForms has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 million and a P/E ratio of -38.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62.
About ProntoForms
