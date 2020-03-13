ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Given a C$1.10 Price Target at Pi Financial

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) has been assigned a C$1.10 price objective by research analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PFM opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.69. ProntoForms has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 million and a P/E ratio of -38.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62.

About ProntoForms

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

