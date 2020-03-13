Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.50 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.92.

CVE LXE opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$0.94.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

