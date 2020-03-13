JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €280.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €280.00 ($325.58) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($395.35) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €296.00 ($344.19).

