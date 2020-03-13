Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 222.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMMC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:CMMC opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.65.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

