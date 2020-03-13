Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Earns Media Impact Rating of -2.11

Media coverage about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a media sentiment score of -2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.
These are some of the news stories that may have effected Nissan Motor’s score:
Shares of NSANY opened at $7.61 on Friday. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
About Nissan Motor
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.
