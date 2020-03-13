Financial Analysis: Datadog (DDOG) versus Its Rivals

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is one of 213 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Datadog to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Datadog and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 8 6 0 2.43 Datadog Competitors 2256 10008 17562 945 2.56

Datadog presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.46%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 38.62%. Given Datadog’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Datadog has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datadog and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $362.78 million -$16.71 million -220.67 Datadog Competitors $2.12 billion $352.05 million 4.49

Datadog’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog N/A N/A N/A Datadog Competitors -6.28% -93.96% -5.90%

Summary

Datadog competitors beat Datadog on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

