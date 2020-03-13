Comparing Sprint (NYSE:S) & ATN International (NYSE:ATNI)

Sprint (NYSE:S) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sprint and ATN International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprint 0 6 2 0 2.25 ATN International 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sprint currently has a consensus target price of $7.51, indicating a potential downside of 2.85%. ATN International has a consensus target price of $74.33, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given ATN International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than Sprint.

Volatility & Risk

Sprint has a beta of -1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sprint and ATN International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprint $33.60 billion 0.95 -$1.94 billion $0.01 773.00 ATN International $438.72 million 1.71 -$10.81 million ($0.11) -425.73

ATN International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sprint. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Sprint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sprint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sprint and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprint -8.25% -2.61% -0.78% ATN International -2.46% -0.25% -0.17%

Summary

ATN International beats Sprint on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells handsets, tablets, and hotspots. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, which comprises domestic and international data communications using various protocols, including multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This segment also offers wholesale long-distance voice services to other telecommunications carriers. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to corporate, utility, and municipal customers in India, as well as in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 12 retail stores in U.S. Telecom segment and 19 retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

