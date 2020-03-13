Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNQ. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$45.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cormark reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.35.

CNQ stock opened at C$17.46 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$16.84 and a 1 year high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.17.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$1,350,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,452,721.90. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total value of C$600,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 142,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,507 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

