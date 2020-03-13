Haywood Securities Lowers Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$0.60

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price target decreased by Haywood Securities from C$1.20 to C$0.60 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

CMMC opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82. The company has a market cap of $62.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

