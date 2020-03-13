Head to Head Analysis: W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) versus Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Grace & Co and Livent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Grace & Co 6.45% 73.25% 7.75% Livent 12.93% 11.53% 8.14%

This table compares W. R. Grace & Co and Livent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Grace & Co $1.96 billion 1.48 $126.30 million $4.38 9.93 Livent $388.40 million 2.30 $50.20 million $0.42 14.57

W. R. Grace & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Livent. W. R. Grace & Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Livent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

W. R. Grace & Co has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livent has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for W. R. Grace & Co and Livent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Grace & Co 0 2 7 0 2.78 Livent 4 5 1 0 1.70

W. R. Grace & Co presently has a consensus target price of $81.11, suggesting a potential upside of 86.46%. Livent has a consensus target price of $8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 43.74%. Given W. R. Grace & Co’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe W. R. Grace & Co is more favorable than Livent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of W. R. Grace & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Livent shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of W. R. Grace & Co shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Livent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W. R. Grace & Co beats Livent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene. This segment also provides hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products; polyolefin catalysts and chemical catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, pharmaceutical, and chemical process. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

