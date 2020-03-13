Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Given a C$9.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) has been assigned a C$9.50 price target by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

TSE CERV opened at C$5.31 on Wednesday. Cervus Equipment has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.02 million and a PE ratio of 15.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.42.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

