Pi Financial Analysts Give Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) a C$3.60 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$3.60 target price on Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price target on Baylin Technologies and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of BYL stock opened at C$0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 million and a PE ratio of -9.16. Baylin Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$4.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04.

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

