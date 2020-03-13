Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.79.

BNE opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.60. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87. The company has a market cap of $46.75 million and a P/E ratio of 2.55.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

