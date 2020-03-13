Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.85.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $201.19 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.