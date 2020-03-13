Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.85.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $201.19 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Earnings History and Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cervus Equipment Given a C$9.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts
Cervus Equipment Given a C$9.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts
Pi Financial Analysts Give Baylin Technologies a C$3.60 Price Target
Pi Financial Analysts Give Baylin Technologies a C$3.60 Price Target
Bonterra Energy Price Target Cut to C$2.00
Bonterra Energy Price Target Cut to C$2.00
Public Storage to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Public Storage to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Roy Twite Purchases 14 Shares of IMI plc Stock
Roy Twite Purchases 14 Shares of IMI plc Stock
Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine PT Set at CHF 400 by Goldman Sachs Group
Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine PT Set at CHF 400 by Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report