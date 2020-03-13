Roy Twite Purchases 14 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite bought 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 903 ($11.88) per share, for a total transaction of £126.42 ($166.30).

On Tuesday, February 11th, Roy Twite bought 12 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,115 ($14.67) per share, for a total transaction of £133.80 ($176.01).

On Tuesday, January 14th, Roy Twite bought 10 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,183 ($15.56) per share, for a total transaction of £118.30 ($155.62).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 775.40 ($10.20) on Friday. IMI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 867.80 ($11.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,070.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,070.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 26.20 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

IMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,132.86 ($14.90).

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

