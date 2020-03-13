Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 400 by Goldman Sachs Group

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 400 target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 385 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 336.42.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

