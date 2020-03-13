Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 93 by Morgan Stanley

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 93 price target from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOVN. Barclays set a CHF 85 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 96.25.

Novartis has a 12-month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12-month high of CHF 88.30.

