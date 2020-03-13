Head-To-Head Review: FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) & CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get FIRSTGROUP/ADR alerts:

This table compares FIRSTGROUP/ADR and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIRSTGROUP/ADR N/A N/A N/A CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 8.15% 11.07% 6.64%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FIRSTGROUP/ADR and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIRSTGROUP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FIRSTGROUP/ADR and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIRSTGROUP/ADR $9.36 billion 0.14 -$87.83 million N/A N/A CASIO COMPUTER/ADR $2.68 billion 1.26 $199.21 million N/A N/A

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FIRSTGROUP/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR beats FIRSTGROUP/ADR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FIRSTGROUP/ADR Company Profile

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America. The Greyhound segment refers to operation of schedules intercity couch transportation services in the United States and Canada. The First Bus segment is the operation of bus in United Kingdom and outside London. The First Rail segment is the operation and management of rail transportation with open access system. The company was founded on March 31, 1995 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR Company Profile

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, office computers, page printers, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers molds, etc. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for FIRSTGROUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIRSTGROUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.