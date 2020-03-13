Financial Contrast: Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) versus Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Happiness Biotech Group and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canopy Growth 1 11 12 0 2.46

Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 271.78%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Canopy Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Biotech Group $63.94 million 1.42 $18.72 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $170.25 million 22.41 -$522.30 million ($1.59) -6.87

Happiness Biotech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth -535.05% -14.97% -10.81%

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada to investigate the efficacy of cannabinoids for the treatment of post-concussion neurological diseases in former NHL players; and partnership with Parent Action on Drugs. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

