Comparing Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) and Marathon Patent Group (OTCMKTS:MARA)

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) and Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quarterhill and Marathon Patent Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill $146.72 million 0.86 $10.53 million $0.20 5.30 Marathon Patent Group $1.56 million 2.72 -$12.81 million N/A N/A

Quarterhill has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Patent Group.

Profitability

This table compares Quarterhill and Marathon Patent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill 7.18% -0.51% -0.42% Marathon Patent Group -561.38% -262.71% -124.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Quarterhill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Marathon Patent Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Marathon Patent Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Quarterhill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Patent Group has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quarterhill and Marathon Patent Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill 0 1 0 0 2.00 Marathon Patent Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quarterhill presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 126.31%. Given Quarterhill’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than Marathon Patent Group.

Summary

Quarterhill beats Marathon Patent Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The company's Intelligent Systems segment provides integrated systems and solutions, such as automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products for the intelligent transportation systems industry. This segment serves through direct salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators. Its Enterprise Software segment provides enterprise asset management software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce over the Internet. Its offerings include WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

