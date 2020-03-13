Comparing Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) & Its Peers

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Twin River Worldwide to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Twin River Worldwide and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Twin River Worldwide Competitors 622 2276 2848 111 2.42

Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.69%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 74.28%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million $55.13 million 9.13 Twin River Worldwide Competitors $3.64 billion $291.06 million 18.10

Twin River Worldwide’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 50.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 10.53% 19.06% 6.35% Twin River Worldwide Competitors 6.60% -25.26% 3.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats its rivals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.