Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCPT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.20.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

