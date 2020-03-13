Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCPT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:FCPT opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.20.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.
