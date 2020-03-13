WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

WBC opened at $132.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. WABCO has a 12 month low of $129.75 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WABCO will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of WABCO by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WABCO during the 4th quarter worth about $61,548,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WABCO during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WABCO by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of WABCO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

