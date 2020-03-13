TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.90.

MRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TapImmune from to and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TapImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83. TapImmune has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $9.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.19.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that TapImmune will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

