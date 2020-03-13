E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EONGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

EONGY stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.77.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.