Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

ALEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $186,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 954,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $17,669,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,464,069 shares of company stock worth $28,650,799. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEC opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -7.73. Alector has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

