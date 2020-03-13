Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.
ALEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $186,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 954,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $17,669,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,464,069 shares of company stock worth $28,650,799. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ALEC opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -7.73. Alector has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Alector
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
