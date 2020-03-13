FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

FSUGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get FORTESCUE METAL/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.58. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $1.0141 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from FORTESCUE METAL/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.31. FORTESCUE METAL/S’s dividend payout ratio is 96.60%.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.