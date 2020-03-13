Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

RTRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays lowered Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $48,327.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $337,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,899 shares of company stock valued at $348,724 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter worth $122,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $13.14 on Friday. Retrophin has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $24.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $656.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Retrophin’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

