Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. ValuEngine raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,651,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 556,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,445.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,050 shares of company stock worth $7,649,475 over the last ninety days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Elastic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,972,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,017,000 after buying an additional 645,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,454,000 after buying an additional 1,227,820 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Elastic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,199,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,031,000 after buying an additional 1,184,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Elastic by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,650,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,101,000 after buying an additional 513,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Elastic by 4,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,026,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,986,000 after buying an additional 1,004,955 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of -0.55. Elastic has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

