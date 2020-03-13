Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANFGY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Antofagasta has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

