Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.45 ($79.59).

A number of brokerages have commented on FIE. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of FIE opened at €54.80 ($63.72) on Friday. Fielmann has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($90.12). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.36.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

