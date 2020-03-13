Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €27.96 ($32.51).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIGHT shares. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) target price on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

