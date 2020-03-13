Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.47%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 62.56%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,492,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,589,000 after buying an additional 8,048,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,786,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 832,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 453,900 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 612,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,961,000 after buying an additional 254,802 shares during the period.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

