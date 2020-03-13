Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €181.89 ($211.50).

WDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of ETR:WDI opened at €85.86 ($99.84) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €129.98 and a 200 day moving average of €126.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.03. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 12 month high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.