Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 209.44 ($2.76).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 134.70 ($1.77) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.94. The stock has a market cap of $696.66 million and a PE ratio of 23.63. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 131.51 ($1.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

