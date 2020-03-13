Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.33.

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after buying an additional 255,370 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,375,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,699,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 783.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after buying an additional 1,081,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,109,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

