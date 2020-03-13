Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOTS. Craig Hallum cut Adesto Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of IOTS stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $354.35 million, a PE ratio of -13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of -0.03. Adesto Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 595,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,443,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

