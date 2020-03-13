Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of MRNS opened at $1.34 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

