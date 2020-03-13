Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERI. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 48,672 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,521,000 after buying an additional 4,787,591 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

