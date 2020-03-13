Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 54.87, a current ratio of 54.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.48 million, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $563,486.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,314,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,916,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 308,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,732,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

