Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Sunday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.70.

SLF opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,977,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,738,000 after buying an additional 5,231,294 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,824,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,856,000 after buying an additional 244,264 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,733,000 after buying an additional 435,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $376,271,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,666,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,414,000 after buying an additional 2,453,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.