Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

