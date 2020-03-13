Hornby Plc (LON:HRN) Insider Kirstie Gould Acquires 13,730 Shares

Hornby Plc (LON:HRN) insider Kirstie Gould acquired 13,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £4,942.80 ($6,501.97).

Shares of HRN opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Friday. Hornby Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 24.59 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 41 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.46.

Hornby Company Profile

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, themes, tracks and track accessories, buildings, platforms and bridges, and power and control, as well as spares and accessories.

