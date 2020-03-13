Hornby Plc (LON:HRN) Insider Kirstie Gould Acquires 13,730 Shares

Hornby Plc (LON:HRN) insider Kirstie Gould acquired 13,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £4,942.80 ($6,501.97).
Shares of HRN opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Friday. Hornby Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 24.59 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 41 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.46.
Hornby Company Profile
