Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Insider Lindsley Ruth Purchases 10,000 Shares

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) insider Lindsley Ruth acquired 10,000 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 461.50 ($6.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. Electrocomponents plc has a 52 week low of GBX 532.40 ($7.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 731.20 ($9.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 664.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 653.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 774 ($10.18) to GBX 811 ($10.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 727.44 ($9.57).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

