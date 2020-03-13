Insider Buying: Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) Insider Acquires 70,000 Shares of Stock

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) insider John Paul Welborn acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £52,500 ($69,060.77).

Shares of RSG stock opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.43) on Friday. Resolute Mining Limited has a one year low of GBX 46.75 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

