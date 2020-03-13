M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Insider Clare Thompson Acquires 20,000 Shares

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) insider Clare Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £34,400 ($45,251.25).

LON:MNG opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.95) on Friday. M&G Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 195.10 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.77 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.60 ($3.64).

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

