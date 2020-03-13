Tim Weller Purchases 85,000 Shares of G4S plc (LON:GFS) Stock

G4S plc (LON:GFS) insider Tim Weller purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £90,100 ($118,521.44).

LON:GFS opened at GBX 94.54 ($1.24) on Friday. G4S plc has a one year low of GBX 133.35 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 196.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 6.11 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from G4S’s previous dividend of $3.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. G4S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GFS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G4S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 226.43 ($2.98).

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

