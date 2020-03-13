Calisen plc (LON:CLSN) Insider Henricus Lambertus (Bert) Pijls Sells 46,183 Shares

Calisen plc (LON:CLSN) insider Henricus Lambertus (Bert) Pijls sold 46,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.16), for a total value of £110,839.20 ($145,802.68).
Shares of Calisen stock opened at GBX 168.20 ($2.21) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03.
Calisen Company Profile
