Calisen plc (LON:CLSN) Insider Henricus Lambertus (Bert) Pijls Sells 46,183 Shares

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Calisen plc (LON:CLSN) insider Henricus Lambertus (Bert) Pijls sold 46,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.16), for a total value of £110,839.20 ($145,802.68).

Shares of Calisen stock opened at GBX 168.20 ($2.21) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03.

Calisen Company Profile

Calisen plc owns and manages energy infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business units, Calvin Capital and Lowri Beck. The Calvin Capital business unit procures, owns, and manages a portfolio of electricity and gas meters, primarily smart meters on behalf of energy retailers.

Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc Reduced by Analyst
Hornby Plc Insider Kirstie Gould Acquires 13,730 Shares
Electrocomponents plc Insider Lindsley Ruth Purchases 10,000 Shares
Insider Buying: Resolute Mining Limited Insider Acquires 70,000 Shares of Stock
M&G Plc Insider Clare Thompson Acquires 20,000 Shares
